Carols in Turre

Turre Evangelical Church’s annual carol service will take place on Sunday December 19 at 10.30am.

The church is situated on Avenida de Almeria at the top end of the main road going through Turre.

This will be a service with a mixture of old and new carols, followed by refreshments and mince pies.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The service runs for about one hour,” said Alan Bishop. “We would love to see you and enjoy time together singing those carols that you loved from when you were a child.”

Following the recent appeal for items for the Food Bank, the church would like to thank all those people who contributed with food and donations to help those people who are in need of help.

“Please remember that this does not just apply to Christmas, but the whole year round, and any donations would be gratefully received,” Alan said

For enquiries or more information, please contact Alan on 617914156.