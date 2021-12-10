Breaking – Fire breaks out at the Belfry

Fire crews have been called out to the Belfry after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. The iconic hotel, which has in the past hosted the Ryder Cup is situated outside Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands.

The fire is believed to have broken out in the leisure centre with fire crews currrently in attendance. It is not known what damage has been done to the 300 room luxury hotel or whether anyone has been injured. Given the time that fire broke out it is unlikely it was in use, the same applying to the three golf courses.

The Belfry has hosted the Ryder Cup four times, which is more than any other venue.

Four fire crews are at the scene but no statements have yet been issued by the hotel of the fire department. The company it is understood, will issue more announcements later in the day once the damage from the fire at the Belfry is full evaluated.