Home News Top News Breaking – Fire breaks out at the Belfry

Breaking – Fire breaks out at the Belfry

By
Peter McLaren-Kennedy
-
0
Fire breaks out at Belfry, Ryder Cup, Golf, Sutton Coldfield

Fire crews have been called out to the Belfry after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. The iconic hotel, which has in the past hosted the Ryder Cup is situated outside Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands.

The fire is believed to have broken out in the leisure centre with fire crews currrently in attendance. It is not known what damage has been done to the 300 room luxury hotel or whether anyone has been injured. Given the time that fire broke out it is unlikely it was in use, the same applying to the three golf courses.

The Belfry has hosted the Ryder Cup four times, which is more than any other venue.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Four fire crews are at the scene but no statements have yet been issued by the hotel of the fire department. The company it is understood, will issue more announcements later in the day once the damage from the fire at the Belfry is full evaluated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 


 


LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews




LOGO-EUROWEEKLY

Known as the PEOPLE’S PAPER, Euro Weekly News is the leading English language newspaper in Spain. And it’s FREE!

Covering the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Almeria, Axarquia, Mallorca and beyond, EWN supports and inspires the individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities we serve, by delivering news with a social conscience. Whether it’s local news in Spain, UK news or international stories, we are proud to be the voice for the expat communities who now call Spain home.

With around half a million print readers a week and over 1.5 million web views per month, EWN has the biggest readership of any English language newspaper in Spain. The paper prints over 150 news stories a week with many hundreds more on the web – no one else even comes close.

Our publication has won numerous awards over the last 25 years including Best Free Newspaper of the Year (Premios AEEPP), Company of the Year (Costa del Sol Business Awards) and Collaboration with Foreigners honours (Mijas Town Hall). All of this comes at ZERO cost to our readers. All our print and online content always has been and always will be FREE OF CHARGE.

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 [email protected]

Contact us: [email protected]

British Camber of Commerce
Children’s anti-crime campaigner pleads guilty

Children’s anti-crime campaigner pleads guilty

UK
Children’s anti-crime campaigner pleads guilty. The man normally spends his time travelling by boat talking to children and dissuading them from a life of...
Triple yellow alert activated for Valencian Community

Triple yellow alert activated for Valencian Community

Spain
Triple yellow alert activated for Valencian CommunityAEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has predicted an almost radical change for the Valencian Community from this Sunday,...
Mask dispute: Gunman kills two people in Moscow

Mask dispute: Gunman kills two people in Moscow

World News
Mask dispute: Gunman kills two people in Moscow. The gunman was asked to wear his mask by a security guard.A GUNMAN opened fire in a...
Kisses at Christmas

Kiss at Christmas parties, but mask up for the bus ride home

News
Kiss at Christmas parties, but mask up for the bus ride homeKiss at Christmas parties, but mask up for the bus ride home is...
Covid outbreak reported at Tottenham Hotspur

Covid outbreak reported at Tottenham Hotspur

Sport
Covid outbreak reported at Tottenham HotspurPremier League club Tottenham have today, Monday, December 6, reported an outbreak of Covid among its players and staff....

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.