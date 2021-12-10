Almeria’s starring role

WRITER Bob Wareham recently contacted the Euro Weekly News with details of the latest version of his www.moviesmadeinspain.com website.

Movies Made in Spain Movies Made in Spain is a non-profit making, educational project to promote cinema tourism in Spain. It also explores the effects of, and reasons for, so many international films that have been made, and continue to be made, in Spain.

“There are few important directors or stars who have not filmed in Spain,” Bob commented, while pointing out that although Humphrey Bogart and Spencer Tracey did not, both Lauren Bacall and Katherine Hepburn did.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“They created a cinematic heritage here which may explain why Spanish actors and directors are so successful today,” he added.

“The updated www.moviesmadeinspain.com contains photographs taken on my recent visit to Almeria, where I was fortunate to have the invaluable help of Jose Enrique Martinez,” Bob said.

Almeria province has, of course, played a starring role for decades thanks to El Cid, Lawrence of Arabia and the unforgettable Spaghetti Westerns although they were preceded by Roger Vadim and Brigitte Bardot 1958, not mention Lauren Bacall, Kenneth More and Herbert Lom a year later.