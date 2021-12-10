Almeria’s starring role

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Almeria’s starring role
CINEMATIC HERITAGE: Writer Bob Wareham’s website promotes cinema tourism in Spain Photo credit: Bob Wareham

WRITER Bob Wareham recently contacted the Euro Weekly News with details of the latest version of his www.moviesmadeinspain.com website.

Movies Made in Spain Movies Made in Spain is a non-profit making, educational project to promote cinema tourism in Spain. It also explores the effects of, and reasons for, so many international films that have been made, and continue to be made, in Spain.

“There are few important directors or stars who have not filmed in Spain,” Bob commented, while pointing out that although Humphrey Bogart and Spencer Tracey did not,  both Lauren Bacall and Katherine Hepburn did.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“They created a cinematic heritage here which may explain why Spanish actors and directors are so successful today,” he added.

“The updated www.moviesmadeinspain.com contains photographs taken on my recent visit to Almeria, where I was fortunate to have the invaluable help of Jose Enrique Martinez,” Bob said.

Almeria province has, of course, played a starring role for decades thanks to El Cid, Lawrence of Arabia and the unforgettable Spaghetti Westerns although they were preceded by Roger Vadim and Brigitte Bardot 1958, not mention Lauren Bacall, Kenneth More and Herbert Lom a year later.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here