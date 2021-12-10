Aggressive passenger forces Delta plane to make emergency landing

The behaviour of an aggressive passenger forced a Delta plane to make an emergency landing after he attacked two people.

A Delta plane flying from Washington to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in the city of Oklahoma on Thursday, December 9, after a passenger reportedly attacked two people, said the authorities.

“The passenger attacked a flight assistant,” stated the Oklahoma Police Captain, Arthur Gregory. An air marshal on board flight 324 was also allegedly attacked while he tried to restrain the passenger, who was finally immobilised.

The Boeing 757-200 landed at Will Rogers World Airport at around 7:40 p.m., local time, said Gregory. The suspect, a man of around 35 years old, was removed from the plane and interrogated by the FBI.

The suspect, later identified as Ariel Pennington, was kept in prison overnight, said Gregory, who did not have information regarding the charges the man could face. There was no information about the nature of the injuries suffered by the flight assistant and the air marshal on board.

Delta Air Lines “applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals” on the flight. They also apologised to their clients for the trouble.

The flight departed from the city of Oklahoma after a delay of approximately an hour and arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at 10:18 p.m., local time.

