A unique town built in the shape of Spain



In 2019, Spain had 8,131 municipalities spread throughout its territory. In recent years, the merger of towns and small cities has been the order of the day, due to the economic and functional problems of some after the economic crisis.

Municipalities usually have their boundary dictated by whatever area they cover on the land map of Spain, but, one town with just 14,000 inhabitants, was custom-built to resemble the outline of Spain. Just 20km from Barcelona, in the autonomous community of Catalonia, lies Badia del Valles.

This town is the birthplace of one of Spanish football’s most celebrated players, Sergio Busquets. It was built in the 1970s, with the idea of ​​reproducing the map of Spain. Thus, some of its streets represent the territory of our country, even with the corresponding boundaries.

Public schools located in the Valles Occidental, La Sardana, La Jota, and La Muñeira, have even been named after Spanish regional dances. Likewise, the Cantabrian and Mediterranean avenues delimit the municipality, along with other streets named after La Mancha, Burgos, and Santander.

They are all located within the town’s outline in their corresponding position on a map of Spain. Calle Algarve is located where the border between Spain and Portugal would be.

This unique municipality was created to alleviate the high concentration of immigration in Catalonia that came from other parts of Spain. The Ministry of Housing planned more than 12,000 social housing units, although in the end only about 5,000 were built. Juan Carlos I, and Doña Sofia, were invited as guests at the grand opening of the town.

Originally, the municipality depended on neighbouring towns such as Cerdanyola del Valles, and Barbera del Valles, until, in 1994, it was declared independent. Until today, the town has enjoyed local autonomy, and can proudly present itself as the only town created from the map of Spain, as reported by larazon.es.

