The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow weather alert for Axarquia tomorrow due to coastal phenomena, given the forecast that the west wind will blow with force on the Malaga coast.

The notice will be in effect from 6am to 8pm. In this strip, Meteorology foresees gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour in areas of Velez-Malaga, Torrox, Nerja and Algarrobo, being especially intense in the afternoon.

Temperatures will not exceed 17 degrees in the capital today, with a minimum of 4 in Ronda and Antequera, but will rise slightly for tomorrow, however, inland towns will remain unchanged.

The highest will be in Velez, with 22 degrees, followed by Marbella, with 19 and the capital with 17. In Ronda and Antequera they will be 17, with a minimum of 6.

In general, cloudy skies are expected tomorrow in the interior of the province and slightly cloudy on the coast with intervals of high clouds, mists and probable fogs.

The weekend will start with a similar scenario, although with rising temperatures, with inland areas reaching a maximum of 20 degrees.

The wind will continue to be from the west on Saturday, with strong gusts in the eastern highlands and the coast of Malaga, decreasing during the day.

Rain is still not expected and Aemet forecasts sun until at least Wednesday next week.