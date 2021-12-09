TREVOR SCOTT first contacted the Euro Weekly News in June 2019, describing his struggle to recover 110-square metres of his land.

Sixteen years earlier a neighbour had usurped the 15-metre strip to build a fence separating their properties, Trevor maintained. He eventually lost a Denia court case whose proceedings he barely understood and was ordered to pay €8,000 to his neighbour.

Earlier this year we received a jubilant phone call to say that Calpe town hall had finally agreed that the land was Trevor’s and his lawyer believed the Alicante High Court would reverse the original ruling.

Instead, Trevor later rang the Euro Weekly News to tell us that he had decided not to go ahead.

“Enough is enough,” he declared.

So we were surprised when Trevor contacted us last week, revealing that he was taking one final long-shot, this time with a different approach.

He recently bought what he was told was a Roman wheel at a Costa Blanca rastro, he explained.

Aware of Calpe town hall’s interest in Roman artefacts and the ongoing excavations at the Baños de la Reina site near the seafront, he has decided to donate the wheel to the local government in exchange for his land.

Trevor admits that he has no documents certifying the wheel’s provenance or if it is actually Roman, as he was told.

Nor does he know if the town hall would even accept the deal.

“Nothing ventured, nothing gained,” Trevor declared. “But it’s worth a try.”