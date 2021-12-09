Worth a try

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Worth a try
ANCIENT WHEEL: Acquired in a Costa Blanca rastro, whose seller maintains it is Roman Photo credit: Trevor Scott

TREVOR SCOTT first contacted the Euro Weekly News in June 2019, describing his struggle to recover 110-square metres of his land.

Sixteen years earlier a neighbour had usurped the 15-metre strip to build a fence separating their properties, Trevor maintained. He eventually lost a Denia court case whose proceedings he barely understood and was ordered to pay €8,000 to his neighbour.

Earlier this year we received a jubilant phone call to say that Calpe town hall had finally agreed that the land was Trevor’s and his lawyer believed the Alicante High Court would reverse the original ruling.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Instead, Trevor later rang the Euro Weekly News to tell us that he had decided not to go ahead.

“Enough is enough,” he declared.

So we were surprised when Trevor contacted us last week, revealing that he was taking one  final long-shot, this time with a different approach.


He recently bought what he was told was a Roman wheel at a Costa Blanca rastro, he explained.

Aware of Calpe town hall’s interest in Roman artefacts and the ongoing excavations at the Baños de la Reina site near the seafront, he has decided to donate the wheel to the local government in exchange for his land.

Trevor admits that he has no documents certifying the wheel’s provenance or if it is actually Roman, as he was told.


Nor does he know if the town hall would even accept the deal.

“Nothing ventured, nothing gained,” Trevor declared.  “But it’s worth a try.”

 

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here