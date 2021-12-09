Valencian Community: Child vaccines will begin in schools from December 15.

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY – Health Minister, Ana Barceló, has announced today (December 9) that child vaccines will begin in schools from December 15. The vaccine will be administered to boys and girls aged between five and 11-years-old.

Barceló has indicated that immunisations will be carried out in the morning during school hours and will begin in the first phase with special education schools and with immunocompromised minors.

The Valencian Health Department will receive the first 150,000 of 330,000 pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, December 13. Thereafter, it will follow age order, as has been done with the general population, and those under 11, 10 and 9 years old will be vaccinated.

On December 7, Spain approved Covid vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11, with more than 3 million children able to receive Pfizer’s vaccine.

The news sparked heated debates among Euro Weekly News readers with one Facebook user writing: “It’s criminal. No idea what the long term health effects are.”

Another wrote: “They need to do the 55 to 60 first.”

One said: “About time. 1 single school in Denmark in no time reached 130 students with covid19. And several infected their parents. Right now schools are the main breeding ground for spreading the pandemic.. 2nd place is Christmas parties. 3th in concerts and sporting events.”

Another noted: “The vaccine doesn’t stop people from catching and passing on covid 19. And we know that kids don’t get Ill from it .. so why do we need to vaccinate them?”

