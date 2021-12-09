Tragedy as car trapped in the water next to Niagara Falls. The rescue mission was epic but sadly the woman could not be saved.

Officers from the US Coast Guard set out to rescue a woman whose car had been trapped in the currents close to the edge of Niagara Falls on Wednesday, December 8. It is not yet known how the car ended up in the water. The rescue mission involved helicopters, drones and divers but sadly the woman could not be rescued alive.

According to the authorities, the deceased woman was a local who was in her 60s. They are unsure how the car entered the water and headed so close to the edge of Niagara Falls.

Warrant Officer Derrian Duryea, swung into action to attempt to rescue the woman. He dangled from a helicopter in dangerously high winds carrying an axe and dressed in an orange jumpsuit. He was able to carefully descend and reach the car. He managed to grab hold of the passenger side and enter the car safely.

The car was heading towards the edge of Niagara Falls and the water was rising. After about two minutes Duryea exited the car before signalling the helicopter. Holding the woman who had been inside the car he was gradually pulled back into the helicopter.

Speaking about the rescue attempt park police Captain Christopher Rola commented: “It was an incredible job by the Coast Guard.” Sadly, the woman was deceased. The captain revealed that this is the closest a vehicle has ever been to the edge during a rescue attempt.

