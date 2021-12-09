Three red flags you should be aware of when deciding which bookie to use

Inexperienced bettors usually do not pay a lot of attention to the sports betting platform they choose. Once they see that it offers the sport they want, punters complete the registration process and make a deposit. Although they might get lucky and find an iGaming operator that is worth it, usually, they choose a bookie that won’t meet their expectations.

Pointing out every negative thing related to online bookmakers is almost impossible because the list will be too long. However, there are a few red flags that deserve your attention, so let’s point them out.

1. Do not choose a bookmaker that allows you to play without registering

It is important to point out that this rule has some exceptions because you may come across legit iGaming operators that allow you to bet without registering. However, most of the betting websites available in Europe that have this “feature” are usually not worth it. The fact that you don’t need to complete the registration process to bet online is tempting, but this means that you probably won’t be able to withdraw your winnings. That’s why it is advisable to choose a bookie that offers a standard account-creation process. Usually, it requires punters to input their real name, address, phone number, and more. Once ready, most online betting companies also have a process known as KYC. The latter requires iGaming fans to verify their address and personal information.

2. Avoid choosing a blacklisted bookmaker

One of the most common ways of finding an online betting website is visiting a platform that does reviews of iGaming companies. One of those places is called Efir-Bet, and it is notorious for providing people with detailed information. Apart from the registration steps, the reviews contain information about the promo codes, betting sections, security options, mobile features, and more. If you look closely, you will see that it also has a blacklist, where you can find the names of several bookmakers. They are there for a reason, so using them is not recommended.

Keep in mind that not every platform that creates reviews is legit. That’s why it is important to do proper research prior to deciding which reviews to read.

3. Do not use an online bookmaker that offers tons of bonus funds for free

This might seem strange to some readers, but choosing an online bookmaker that allows you to get loads of extra funds for free is usually not a good idea. Although some of the leading betting sites have plenty of cool bonuses, all of them require a deposit. The idea of the bonuses is to allow the sites to attract new players and make more money. So, if a given proposal seems too good to be true, it is probably trying to lure you into registering.

The legit iGaming operators allow their customers to read the T&C of a given offer before they start using it. So, check whether you can do that, and you will learn more about the specific proposal.