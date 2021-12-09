Spain’s Constitution holiday leaves twelve dead

Spain’s Constitution and Immaculate Conception holiday leaves twelve dead.

Over the Constitution and Immaculate Conception long weekend, 12 people lost their lives on Spain’s roads. In 2020, when movement restrictions were in place between the autonomous communities due to the coronavirus 13 people lost their lives during the same holiday period.

According to the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), in the space of six days from 3pm on Friday, December 3 until midnight Wednesday, December 8 a shocking total of 10 fatal accidents occurred on Spanish roads. These 10 fatal accidents claimed the lives of 12 people.

One of the accidents took place on a motorway while the nine other accidents occurred on conventional roads. The majority of the accidents occurred on Sunday, December 5, with 7 fatal accidents taking place. So far this year over 900 people have died in accidents on Spanish roads.

The accidents occurred in Spain’s Carballo (A Coruña), Peligros (Granada), La Nava (Huelva), Fuente-Álamo and Socovos (Albacete), Santa Margalida (Balearic Islands), Fuenllana (Ciudad Real), Abanilla (Murcia), Castillo de Locubín (Jaén), and Anue (Navarra).

