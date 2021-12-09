Skiers weren’t pisted off at the Sierra Nevada this national holiday. With favourable weather and visitor levels that go back to pre-pandemic times. The ski resort of Sierra Nevada has had a good long weekend.

Slightly more than 37,000 skiers enjoyed the sport this lovely long weekend, which gives an average of 7,400 skiers per day. There were more than 11,000 visitors, which places this national holiday in fourth place in the statistics, and the number of users of complementary activities was almost 6,500, the second-best figure in the historical series.

All this data adds up to a total of 54,538 visitors to the Sierra Nevada ski resort. Bearing in mind, that the skiable surface area has been less than 20 kilometres. The ratio of visitors in comparison to the resources available makes it the best in history. In relative terms, you could say that the total occupancy was at 76%. Not bad given the current situation with Covid.

From Cetursa, the managers at the Sierra Nevada ski resort, assure that given the circumstances, with such a low skiable surface area during the five days, affluence has been very important. The weather, which has left a lot of snow in the north of Spain, has respected the Granada resort, which has enjoyed the sun, the good weather and the absence of wind. “All the mechanical means, slopes and resources that were planned to be opened from the first day have been opened”, they affirm. “The quality of the snow on the slopes was excellent,” they add. “The less positive note has been precisely the last day, today, December 9, in which there has been a delay in the opening, due to some visibility problems, rainfall, and the blockage of some high lifts, such as the Veleta chairlift, which finally came into service late in the morning”.

Those in charge of the Sierra Nevada ski resort hope that there will be a change in the weather in the upcoming weekends and during the Christmas holidays. They are waiting with fingers crossed that the current weather will give way to a front to enable the skiable surface area to increase. Meanwhile, the snowmaking system was activated in the area of Loma de Dilar, marked as a priority target to increase the ski area.

