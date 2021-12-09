Sienna Miller settles phone-hacking case against The Sun

Actress Sienna Miller has settled her case against The Sun newspaper after almost a decade of pursuing it through the High Court. She has claimed the paper “very nearly ruined her life” by allegedly “leaking” the news that she was pregnant after her claim that they unlawfully gathered information about her.

In a statement read out on her behalf, she has told how she felt her choice was “brutally” taken away from her by the paper and their publishers, News Group Newspapers (NGN). The legal action was begun by Miller as she claimed she was the “victim of unlawful information-gathering by various journalists and executives at The Sun”, and that a medical records tracer was hired by them to discover more about her pregnancy.

NGN has denied the allegations of any illegal acts, but have settled with Sienna Miller for “substantial damages” without admitting liability.

Following the settlement, the actress told reporters outside court: “They very nearly ruined my life. I’ve certainly seen how they’ve ruined the lives of others.

“Their behaviour shattered me, damaged my reputation, at times beyond repair, and caused me to accuse my family and friends of selling information that catapulted me into a state of intense paranoia and fear.”

Sienna Miller’s barrister, David Sherborne, had previously explained to the court how the alleged intrusion to her privacy had left her “horrified”. Mr Sherborne told the court: “Ms Miller was the subject of intense media scrutiny and serious intrusion into her private life from around 2003, which not only impacted her but most of her friends and family.

“In particular, The Sun published numerous intrusive stories about her that contained intimate private details about her relationships and feelings and even her confidential medical information.”

Ms Miller’s statement comes after some 15 celebrities and high-profile figures also settled claims against NGN, publisher of the News Of The World, over phone hacking at the now-defunct newspaper.

