Sajid Javid dismisses Boris Johnson’s compulsory COVID jab hint. Javid believes it would be ethically wrong to force people to get vaccinated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he has “no interest in mandatory vaccines” after Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted that the UK may have to consider the move at a future date.

Javid commented to Sky News: “No, I’ve got no interest in mandatory vaccinations, apart from in high-risk settings in the NHS and social care, which we’ve already set out that we will legislate for.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Other than that, if you talk about universal mandatory vaccination, I think ethically it is wrong but also, at a very practical level, it just wouldn’t work. Getting vaccinated has to be a positive decision.”

When quizzed about the possibility of further restrictions being put in place after Christmas he responded: “I hope not. The action we’ve taken is very decisive, I think it is going to make a big difference.”

Johnson announced that Plan B will be used in the UK in a bid to control the virus. He also went on to hint that jabs could be made compulsory if a “substantial proportion of the population” chooses not to get vaccinated. According to Johnson, a “national conversation” will probably be needed to determine how the UK will deal with the virus in the future.

Hinting at compulsory jabs Johnson said the Government cannot “keep going indefinitely with non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.