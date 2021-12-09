Home News Royal Mail announces latest recommended posting dates for Christmas

Royal Mail announces latest recommended posting dates for Christmas

By
Peter McLaren-Kennedy
-
0
Royal Mail announce latest recommend posting dates
image credit: Wikipedia

The latest recommended posting dates were announced today by the Royal Mail, who also urged people to send cards and gifts as early as possible given likely disruption to the current health situation.

The warning to post early applies particularly to overseas postings due to “Ongoing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes and winter weather conditions are all impacting transportation and local delivery across the globe.”

Here are all the latest recommended post-dates over Christmas for sending within the UK:

  • Saturday, December 18 – Second Class and Second Class Signed For
  • Tuesday, December 21 – First Class and First Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked
  • Wednesday, December 22 – Royal Mail Tracked 24
  • Thursday, December 23 – Special Delivery Guaranteed

Royal Mail Tracked 24 and Royal Mail Tracked 48 services aren’t available to purchase at Post Office branches.

Please note that the recommended posting dates may be reliant on the ability of local postmasters to process mail, as well as the possibilty that their opening hours may be affected by the pandemic. At this stage no corresponding announcement has been made by Correos in Spain.

