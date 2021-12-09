Parents ‘sickened’ as ‘creep’ spies through baby monitor. The couple had been wondering why their young son had been waking up at 2am.

15-month-old Freddie had been waking up every night leaving his mum Shannon Richardson and partner Jack mystified. There were shocked when they finally found out the truth.

One night the couple had been sitting up watching TV at 2am when they heard a “deep male voice” over the baby camera. The parents panicked fearing that someone was in the house as the voice was that clear.

Jack rushed into his son’s room fearing the worst but discovered that nobody was there. He then realised the voice had come through the “hacked” baby monitor which was filming young Freddie. He ripped the baby monitor out this and threw it away.

Mum Shannon commented: “The sickness, upset and disgust we feel is awful. How long has this creep been watching Freddie’s room? We get him changed after bath times and put him to bed in there.

“We don’t know how long this has been going on for because, for a while, he’d been waking up at the same time in the night at around 2am and we weren’t able to settle him.”

She went on to add: “Jack was getting in the cot to try and comfort him. We’d been trying to settle him and nothing would work so we think someone was waking him up.

“But now we’ve removed the baby monitor, he hasn’t been waking up in the night.”

Sharon revealed details about the night they discovered that Freddie was being watched. She explained: “It was around 2.30am and me and Jack were watching TV.

“We had the camera on and we heart rustling so we watched it for a minute thinking it was probably Freddie moving around in his cot.

“All of a sudden, we heard this really deep, male voice and it was so clear, we thought he was in the bedroom.

“He was saying ‘baby’ and ‘baba’ like he was trying to wake Freddie up. Jack ran upstairs and barged into Freddie’s room.

“No one was in there but the monitor moved towards Jack’s direction. The voice had come through the monitor. Jack just ripped the monitor out of the wall and picked Freddie up.

“We went into our bedroom and just sat there not knowing what to do. We were in shock. I didn’t know what to believe or to think.”

Shannon has sought refuge at her mum’s house as she has been left feeling scared. Shannon commented: “Jack threw the monitor in a skip. I didn’t want to be in my house, I kept going to my mum’s even though the monitor was gone.

“I didn’t feel comfortable and I was on edge. I was scared because we didn’t know if it was a local man.

“I wasn’t comfortable putting Freddie to bed on his own so he was sleeping in my bed with me but I had to eventually put him in his own bed so he didn’t get too used to being with me.”

