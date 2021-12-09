Palma woman arrested for road rage scissor attack

An argument about traffic turned into a horrific road rage scissor attack at the access roundabout to Son Banya last Saturday 4 December. Policia Nacional ended up arresting a 35-year-old woman as the alleged perpetrator of the attack on another woman who needed emergency surgery.

The incident happened around 9.30 pm and as the police patrol arrived at the scene they found one woman was bleeding profusely underneath one of her eyes. An ambulance was called and the victim was transferred to Son Llàtzer, where she underwent emergency surgery.

The other woman informed police that they had been in an argument with a couple at the Porta de Sant Antoni, which fizzled out to nothing serious. Later, however, the two women bumped into the couple again in Son Banya and a fresh argument led to a violent fight.

At one point, the woman of the couple took a pair of scissors from inside the vehicle and walked with them towards one of the other women. Before she could react, she jabbed them in the lower part of her eye. The road rage scissor attack caused her to bleed profusely and the attackers fled.

As a result of this incident, Policia Nacional made several raids around the area to try to locate the aggressor. After some time, the officers found the suspect and arrested her as the alleged perpetrator of an injurious crime.

The victim is has been admitted to hospital after receiving sutures to the area after the blunt wound to the left lacrimal region.

