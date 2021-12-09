Outbreak of cockroaches in Clinic

The trade union CSIF, has demanded the management team in Clinico Valenica invest more in the cleaning, disinfection and prevention of infestations following another outbreak of cockroaches. It is understood that this is not the first time an outbreak has occurred this year.

Staff in the hospital have apparently reported that they have seen the insects in the corridor between Emergency and Observation B, in front of the waiting room for the radiology service. The area is believed to be near the rehabilitation section, an area that is very busy with hundreds of people passing through the area daily.

It is thought that the cockroaches come out of the sinks installed near the switchboard and move around the hospital from there.

Reports of a rat in the hospital have not been verified and if true, is believed to bean isolated incident.

Discussion have taken place between the union and the Occupational Health and Safety Committee, with the need for staff and resources to be strengthened in order to combat the problem. The issue remains unresolved at the time of writing with the union decrying the “deterioration in the facilities of this hospital”.

The hospital serves an area of ​​more than 300,000 people in the city of València and the municipalities of l´Horta Nord.

The union has urgently called for action to stop any further outbreak of cockroaches in the clinic.

