Norwegian gifts for Alfaz

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Norwegian gifts for Alfaz
FRIVILLIGSENTRALEN DONATION: Martine Mertens helps wrap Christmas presents Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

MEMBERS of the Norwegian volunteer group Frivilligsentralen Costa Blanca Nord are making sure that all local children receive Christmas presents.

They have spent €500 – half of the cash they have raised through coffee afternoons and selling lottery tickets – on buying the gifts that will be passed on to Alfaz’s Voluntariado Social volunteers who run the local Food Bank.

Alfaz’s Residents’ councillor Martine Mertens recently visited Frivilligsentralen members to thank them for their collaboration and to help wrap the presents.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Norwegian volunteer group raise funds for several social projects and explained to Mertens that the remaining €500 would be used to buy heaters and other essentials.

Frivilligsentralen Costa Blanca Nord is the only volunteer group outside Norway that is subsidised by the Norwegian government.  Founded in 2009, it has close ties with Alfaz town hall, particularly with regard to social initiatives.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here