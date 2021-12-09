Norwegian gifts for Alfaz

MEMBERS of the Norwegian volunteer group Frivilligsentralen Costa Blanca Nord are making sure that all local children receive Christmas presents.

They have spent €500 – half of the cash they have raised through coffee afternoons and selling lottery tickets – on buying the gifts that will be passed on to Alfaz’s Voluntariado Social volunteers who run the local Food Bank.

Alfaz’s Residents’ councillor Martine Mertens recently visited Frivilligsentralen members to thank them for their collaboration and to help wrap the presents.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Norwegian volunteer group raise funds for several social projects and explained to Mertens that the remaining €500 would be used to buy heaters and other essentials.

Frivilligsentralen Costa Blanca Nord is the only volunteer group outside Norway that is subsidised by the Norwegian government. Founded in 2009, it has close ties with Alfaz town hall, particularly with regard to social initiatives.