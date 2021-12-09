Nit de la Lum – Night of the candles in Denia

But this is not just a shopping opportunity, the city is wonderful to see by candelight. A great night to stroll and to enjoy the dance groups, musicians and carolers that roam the streets during the event.

Children will also be able to enjoy the jugglers and to meet Santa Claus on the Calle La Mar near the city hall.

The event kicks off around 5:30 pm when the candles are lit, the stores and the municipal market opened. This year 64 of the shops and business have signed up to support the Nit de la Lum by offering shoppers discounts until 9:30 that evening. The market will remain open for longer, closing at 11:30 pm as will many of Denia’s famed restaurants, bars and coffee shops.

This is a spectacle to remember, its not often you get to see a city lit up by 7000 candles and on a night when stores are offering discounts.

