NHS Covid Pass app crashes hours after Plan B announced

NHS Covid Pass app crashes hours after Plan B is announced by Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK will move to Plan B Covid rules. COVID passports will be needed to access venues such as football stadiums and nightclubs in a bid to stop the omicron variant from spreading.

Many people tried to sort out their passes but encountered issues due to the number of users accessing the system. Various error messages were seen such as: “Please try again later. There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS app and website. We are investigating the issue and will update as soon as we can.”

Another error message read: “An unexpected error has occurred.”

Users were unsurprised that the system was experiencing issues. One person took to social media and commented: “In the NHS app, the NHS Covid pass is currently showing “too many requests”. Not surprising!”

NHS Digital commented on the issue and said: “We are aware of an issue affecting access to the NHS Covid Pass on the NHS App and website. We are investigating this as a priority and will update as soon as we can.”

They later went on to add: “We are continuing to investigate the current issues with the NHS COVID Pass and will provide an update as soon as possible. We apologise for any issues this may have caused and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve it.”

