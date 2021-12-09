NASA report reveals aliens may have already visited Earth

By
Chris King
-
0
NASA report reveals aliens may have already visited Earth
NASA report reveals aliens may have already visited Earths. image: Wikipedia

NASA report reveals aliens may have already visited Earth

In a document released by NASA on November 30, under a Freedom of Information request from GovernmentAttic.org, the space organisation has admitted that aliens could well have visited Earth.

Although no credible evidence has yet been produced, they said that their missions were “working together with a goal to find unmistakable signs of life beyond Earth”.

“When we learn of unidentified aerial phenomena, (UAP, or more commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs), it opens up the door to new science questions to explore”, stated the document.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Earlier this year, the Pentagon released a detailed report covering instances involving UFOs that had been observed over the last few decades in US military airspace. This report contained information about 144 such encounters that the US government classed as “unidentified aerial phenomenon”. It was was published on the website of the Office of the Director for National Intelligence.

Curiously enough, by the end of the study into these 144 encounters, just one case was able to be explained. The report simply called it “airborne clutter”. Investigators also said that none of these sightings could be explained as being the result of technological advancement by countries such as Russia or China. They also stated that none could be attributed to, or represent, any form of extraterrestrial life.

“Of the 144 reports we are dealing with here, we have no clear indications that there is any non-terrestrial explanation for them, but we will go wherever the data takes us”, commented a senior official.


They continued, “We don’t have any clear indications that any of these unidentified aerial phenomena are part of a foreign intelligence collection program, and we don’t have any clear data that is indicative of a major technological advancement by a potential adversary”.

“We continue to put a lot of effort and energy into tracking those types of developments, and we watch that very carefully. Nothing in this data set clearly points us in that direction”, concluded the US official. Of 21 encounters that show UAPs, a second senior official said they “appear to have some sort of advanced propulsion or advanced technologies”, as reported by the sun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here