MOBILE roaming with no extra fees for EU residents to be extended until 2032 after presidency reaches deal with European Parliament.

The EU’s successful roam like at home scheme will be extended until 2032, according to the provisional agreement reached on December 9 by negotiators from the Council and the European Parliament.

The updated roaming rules will ensure that people can continue to make calls, text and browse the web while travelling in other EU countries, without the fear of a shock when they get their bill, after the current roaming regulation expires on 30 June 2022.

The ‘roam like at home’ policy has made communication easier and cheaper whenever people are travelling in Europe and is considered one of the greatest success stories of the digital single market.

The revised roaming regulation adjusts the maximum wholesale prices to ensure that the provision of retail roaming services at domestic prices is sustainable for operators throughout the EU although the fair use policy, which is designed to prevent permanent roaming, will continue.

It increases transparency for services that may be subject to extra cost, and will also protect customers from bill shocks resulting from inadvertent roaming on non-terrestrial mobile networks when on ferries or aeroplanes.

The provisional agreement reached is subject to approval by the Council and the full European Parliament.

Unfortunately for those who have contracts with UK based mobile suppliers there will be no such protection, due to Brexit, although Three are unlikely to start charging before May next year and O2 offer some free roaming EE and Vodafone are charging already.

