Malaga lead the way

A busy week for Malaga WFC with a visit to San Pedro on Tuesday evening (November 30) where their A and B sides faced a double header against the Benahavis clubs in the Hidromaster leagues. And it was a successful journey with Malaga A defeating Atletico Benahavis 3-1 in a fiercely competitive game.

A solid defence and some excellent goalkeeping kept Malaga in front once they took the lead and sealed the win with a stunning reaction shot on the turn from Roberto.

Malaga’s B team found it slightly easier against Sporting Benahavis with a 9-1 win. The match ball was sponsored by Tony Johnstone’s company (Ace of Shades) and who went on to score four of his team’s goals. The other scorers were Barrio three, Pablo and Gray Salt one each.

These wins mean both Malaga teams lead their respective leagues going into the festive season break.

Ironically the teams locked horns again on Tuesday night ( December 1) when both Malaga teams returned to the Laude International College pitch at San Pedro in the Baha Whiskey Cup first Round.

Malaga A faced Atletico Benahavis again while Sporting Benahavis entertained Malaga B.

Were Malaga on their way to league and cup doubles or could the Benahavis teams use the league experience to reverse the results?

Malaga WFC were in the news again last Saturday (December 4) when they staged a charity fundraiser for children in need. An annual event, but this year the tournament was played by the walking football ‘Angels’. Players brought together from Malaga, Benahavis and Calahonda in an idea adopted by similar Angels’ events in England.

The event at the La Ganadon sports complex which kindly donated the pitch free was coordinated by Collective Calling who are a relief organisation that supports children and families in need.

On a day enjoyed by all a great effort raised €862.50.

Donations to this worthy organisation can be made on their website: collectivecalling.org/give-here/

Finally Sunday December 5 saw newcomers to the Costa’s walking football scene Boca Seniors of Competa travel to Nerja to make their debut against the Nerja Nomads in a friendly match.

Report in next week’s Euro Weekly News.