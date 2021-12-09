Magistrates seal,home used as cannabis factory

A home used as a cannabis factory in Bearwood, West Midlands, has been sealed by local magistrates. The order gives power to the police to arrest anyone who attempts to enter or who does enter the property on Linden Road over the next three months.

Police discovered the cannabis factory late November seizing 315 plants with a street value in the region of £200,000. Five bedrooms in the home were being used to grow the plants, which were along with all the growing equipment destroyed and recycled.

According to the West Midlands Police “the order helps us stop the antisocial behaviour often associated with cannabis farms. They are an extra layer of protection because we usually cannot stop people from entering homes if they live or work there.”

Cannabis factories are known to be a danger to neighbouring homes given the electrics and chemicals involved in both the growing and processing of the plants. More often than not the people involved come from criminal gangs or have ben trafficked, and such farms are often a target for rival gangs and producers.

The order by magistrates to seal home used as cannabis factory was granted at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 8 December and runs until midnight on 7 March 2022.

A man was arrested and has been charged in connection with the cannabis factory, the second closure by the Smethwick neighbourhood policing team over the past few months. The previous raid resulted in 153 cannabis plants being seized and destroyed.

If you do know of a cannabis factory and want action taken, call the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or you can do so using the live chat on the West Midlands Police website.

