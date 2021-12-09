Madrid to pay 500 euros a month to pregnant women under 30

From January 2022, the regional Madrid government is to pay 500 euros a month to pregnant women under 30.

From January 1, 2022, pregnant women under 30 will have the possibility of requesting financial aid from the government. Those eligible will be entitled to up to 14,500 euros in monthly payments of 500 euros, which can be accessed from the twenty-first week of pregnancy until the child turns two years old. The allowance will also increase for each additional child, and this applies to children born after January 2022.

In a meeting this Thursday, December 9, the Madrid government agreed upon the norms regulating such financial aid. Women who have adopted children are also eligible, regardless of the childrens’ age, over the course of the 24 months from the moment they are put on the Civil Register.

To be eligible for the allowance, mothers need to have been registered inhabitants of the region (empadronadas) for at least ten years, and must have a yearly income of no more than 30,000 euros. These criteria have led the opposition to criticise the measure, arguing that not many women will be able to meet the requirements.

The government allowance of 500 euros will increase by the same amount for every additional child in the case of multiple pregnancies, births or adoptions.

The government allowance is compatible with any type of paid activity, although the total yearly income may not exceed 30,000 euros for an individual, or 36,200 for a family. Once the request has been approved, the monthly payment will be sent via transfer.

The initial budget for these government allowances over 2022 is 20 million euros, an amount that could be increased depending on the number of people who apply and meet the requirements.

