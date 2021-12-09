I do like a great sporting analogy to give us insight and tips for life’s trials and tribulations. So here’s one that I really love. Are you sitting comfortably? (Sorry I just couldn’t help myself 🤣)

Once upon a time (1938 to be precise) there was a pistol shooter. He was incredibly good, in fact, he hoped to be the very best.

However he met with a terrible accident during combat training and unfortunately, our Hero has his right hand blown off by a faulty grenade. (OMG 😱) His right hand was his shooting hand. (Jeeeze!!!.) All his hopes are lost.

Or are they?

After a depressing month in the hospital, our Hero decides that he will simply learn how to shoot just as well with his left hand. So he started his training, secretly, he didn’t tell a soul.

He trains and trains and trains. And guess what he becomes very good. So he shows up at the 1939 World Championships. Everyone’s shocked to see him there. And they’re even more shocked when he wins.

His Olympic dreams are back on track.

Then enter: The Second World War, and to his dismay the 1940 and 1944 Olympics are cancelled.

So he waits, and continues to train and put the work in.

And finally, he shows up at the next Olympics. He’s now 38.

The world champion asks him what he’s doing there. Our Hero tells him “I’m here to learn.”

He wins.

What’s his name? Well it’s Takács Károly.

Takács was the first shooter to win two Olympic gold medals in the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, and both with his left hand. He was the third known physically disabled athlete to have competed in the main stream Olympic Games after George Eyser in 1904 and Olivér Halassy in 1928, followed by Liz Hartel in 1952, Neroli Fairhall in 1984 and Oscar Pistorius (shame that’s not what he’ll be remembered for!!) in 2012.

The moral of the story? It’s simple…

Keep shooting… Keep trying…Grab your goals by the horn and keep after them.

Are you stuck trying to achieve a target, a Big Audacious Goal? This is a time of year when we typically start to think about what could be, that perhaps WE WANT MORE OUT OF LIFE!!!

What targets are you aiming for? Do you need to re-aim and get into training?

Stay Focused, Keep Positive and Choose to +1 in Every Moment. Fulfil Your Dreams and Awaken Your Greatness!

Love, Hugs, High Fives and Fist Bumps

Toni x

Toni Eastwood OBE, MBA

#TheWomanBeyond

