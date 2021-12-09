From White Baos Laywers, we are want to explain the interests and penalties to be paid when we paid in Spain, the Inheritance Tax (IHT) with delay or after the deadline to do it.

In Spain the IHT must be paid within 6 months, from the death.

It is possible to ask for an extension to the taxman. That will give us another 6 months, so, legally we will have up to 1 year to pay the Spanish Inheritance Tax.

In any case, when we pay the Inheritance Tax in Spain, after the 6 months, we will need to pay delay interest on top of the tax to be paid.

Also, if we pay the taxes after deadline given to pay taxes, we will also need to pay some penalties, that it would be 1% per month of delay. After a year, the penalty will be of 15%

