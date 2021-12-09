Hibs sack head coach Jack Ross following Livingston defeat.

SCOTLAND – Hibs sack head coach Jack Ross following Livingston defeat – a result that means Hibernian have lost seven of their last nine league games.

Ross faced chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” from his own support, and the Daily Mail claims he has now left the club, although an official statement has yet to be released from the Scottish club.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Wednesday’s (December 8) 1-0 loss at Livingston was the last straw for Hibs chairman Ron Gordon, who appointed Ross in November 2019 – a month after he was sacked by English club, Sunderland.

Speaking after the Livingston defeat and the teams recent run of bad form, the former Hibernian and ex-Sunderland boss said: “That all falls on my shoulders. I own it, it’s my team and the team that was on the park for 60-70 minutes is nowhere near good enough to win games in the Premiership.”

The 45-year-old ex-St Mirren manager leaves the Hibees in seventh place in the Scottish Premiership.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.