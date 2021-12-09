Government spends 400 million on making Police and Civil Guard “zero emissions”

The Spanish government will spend 400 million on making the Police and Civil Guard “zero emissions” to put them “at the forefront of sustainability”.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) and the Ministry of the Interior will invest a total of 400 million euros in placing the National Police and the Civil Guard “at the forefront of sustainability and energy efficiency”.

Both departments have signed an agreement in the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan to gradually reduce the energy consumption and the dependence on fossil fuels of the infrastructures and buildings assigned to the Interior.

The plan is set to be implemented in a total of 188 municipalities throughout Spain in three areas: buildings, infrastructures and mobility.

MITECO will replace exterior lighting and renovate buildings. The plan also includes substituting existing vehicles for 5,882 new “zero emissions” vehicles and installing a total of 3,336 charging stations for electric vehicles.

The agreement between the Ministries headed by Teresa Ribera and Fernando Grande-Marlaska is part of a global package of 1,070 million euros to “modernise public administration for the ecological transition in keeping with the European Green Deal”.

