FOURTH Covid jab needed next winter says Pfizer CEO

Dr Albert Bourla, the chief executive officer of vaccine manufacturer, Pfizer, said today, Thursday, December 9, that a fourth dose could be needed next winter. This comes amid current concerns over the latest Omicron variant of coronavirus and its alleged ability to spread a lot faster than previous variants.

Pfizer’s third booster jab is adequate protection against the virus for this winter said the doctor, but he believes that the fourth jab could be necessary if the variant continues to spread.

Only yesterday, Wednesday 8, Pfizer had issued a warning that two doses ‘may still offer protection against severe disease’, but that it would not stop infection by Omicron. This is a belief also shared by independent scientists with regards to AstraZeneca, and the other vaccines.

Latest tests conducted by the pharmaceutical giant reportedly showed that the booster dose produces a ‘more robust’ antibody reaction. This suggests that a third Pfizer dose will be sufficient protection against Omicron, in the way that two doses protect against the previous variants.

New doses supposedly capable of combatting Omicron will not be ready until at least next March said Pfizer recently. This is from a company that has already earned billions from its vaccines during the pandemic.

Officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) have claimed that the latest strain of variant seems to be milder than previous ones. They suggested that current vaccines should be capable of fighting Omicron.

Two other studies carried out, the results of which were released yesterday, revealed that the vaccines seemed to be working better against Omicron than first expected. Although another study, using blood samples taken from fully- vaccinated people, made the suggestion that booster jabs would not be enough to stop Omicron, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

