Escaped camel runs from nativity scene and evades police for a whole day

A camel that escaped from a drive-thru nativity scene led police on a chase through an American city for a whole day before it was caught. The escaped camel notched up speeds of 40mph as officers in a golf cart chased it along the street.

The police were surprised at how fast the animal could be as they described the event as something out of “just another cop movie”.

The chase began on a golf course just over a mile from the nativity attraction based at the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame, in Bonner Springs, Kansas. The police officers on-site “commandeered” a golf cart, but even their set of wheels could not keep up with the escaped camel.

Video posts on social media show blue skies as the huge animal trots past traffic sitting outside a Walmart. One officer jumped out of the golf cart on North Nettleton Avenue, FOUR MILES from where they had picked up the mini-vehicle, to finally lasso the camel and return it to the show.

The statement released by the police department was very tongue-in-cheek.

It read: “Officers and Animal Control spent Sunday chasing a loose camel throughout the city.

“It began on golf carts at Sunflower Hills golf course where officers commandeered a golf cart, police movie style. However, we learned camels can run at 40mph and it got away.

“Then it went for a stroll about K7 and into some neighbourhoods.

“As what can only be described as a scene from another cop movie, ACO Anthony bailed out of her vehicle and went in foot pursuit on Nettleton where it was safely ‘taken into custody’ by lasso! Why is lassoing not taught in schools!”

