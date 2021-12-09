Community out for Age Concern Marbella charity dinner

THE Costa del Sol community was out for a charity Christmas dinner for Age Concern Marbella at Hogan Stand in San Pedro on Thursday, December 9.

Raising funds for the Marbella charity, volunteers, guests and fundraisers were out to enjoy a three-course Christmas lunch and take part in an auction and raffle, and entertainment from musicians Zing Duo.

Organiser Lynda Woodin thanked everyone for coming, as well as Yvonne Winch, Hogan Stand and the Euro Weekly News for providing auction prizes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She told the EWN: “It´s brilliant to see so many people here.”

Age Concern president Carol Woolnoth also thanked guests for coming out to support the charity while speaking about Age Concern´s new social and activities centre in San Pedro.

She told attendees that the new centre will provide free classes on exercise, bridge and chair yoga.

Carol added that the charity has also launched a members´ discount scheme, offering discounts on Helicopertos Sanitarios.

Guests enjoyed turkey dinners before taking part in an auction and raffle with prizes including food.

Age Concern Marbella provides information and advice to expats living in Spain, while its volunteers help those living on the Costa del Sol.

For more information about Age Concern Marbella, visit www.ageconcernmarbella.com or contact 689 355 198.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.