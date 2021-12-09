Chilly weather for anglers

Caption: RIVER JUCAR: Better weather for a previous Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club match Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club fished section B3 of the River Jucar for their latest Winter League match.

The nine contestants had a chilly and windy start with a temperature of 8 degrees which failed to rise above 14 degrees throughout the day.

“The wind-chill factor made it feel like 6 degrees and the fishing was a bit sparse with four of the anglers catching only one fish each,” the club secretary Jeff Richards said.

Graham Sewell’s 23.5 kilos from Peg 1 was the best total weight of the day, with second best going to Ray Turvey (10.95 kilos). Mr O’s was the only dry net and overall it was good day with a total weight of 57 kilo and 24 fish, several of which weighed more than 4 kilos

This was the last match until after Christmas, with the next match scheduled for January, all being well with Covid rules.

For further information contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).


