Children’s anti-crime campaigner pleads guilty. The man normally spends his time travelling by boat talking to children and dissuading them from a life of crime.

Tiggz Dat Author, has pled guilty to stealing an electric bike from a 16-year-old boy. The bike belonged to the boy’s grandfather and the young boy needed counselling after the theft.

Nottingham Crown Court heard how in October 2019 Tiggz Dat Author threatened his victim outside of a shop. He yelled at him “do you want me to bang you in your face” and went on to steal the electric bike. Tiggz claimed that the bike belonged to him.

Prosecutor Stuart Pattinson commented: “He shouted ‘do you want me to bang you in your face?’

“The shop had CCTV inside which captured the incident unfold.”

Seeing the CCTV footage of the crime Tiggz Dat Author said to the judge: “Looking back on it, I could have done things a lot differently.

“I apologise for that.”

The boy has had to receive counselling and has lost all his confidence. He commented: “I’ve become really depressed after what happened.

“I have got some professional help because of it. I now feel very scared when out in public, I don’t like going out on my own – I don’t even like going out on my bike anymore.

“I was a confident person before all of this happened, I now feel like my confidence has taken a real knock.”

Tiggz has been given a 24-month prison sentence, but this will be suspended for a period of two years. He also has to carry out voluntary work and pay a victim surcharge.

Judge Warburton QC commented: “For someone who has told this court he wishes to help young people and encourage them away from a life of crime, you ought to think about these things carefully.

“You should understand this is a very serious offence.

“I am giving you a chance to see whether or not you can stay out of trouble.

“The choice is going to be yours. It’s time for you to put your money where your mouth is.”

Tiggz spoke to Nottinghamshire Live and said: “I just want to positively contribute to society – that’s all I want to do.

“Everything that I have learnt, all the lessons I have learnt throughout my life, I just want to be able to give back to my community and deter people from a life of crime.

“We all deserve a chance, nobody deserves to be failed. My way of doing this is not to be a nuisance, it’s to spread a positive message.

“Whether it’s working with the council or the police or whoever, I will do what I need to do, and take whatever steps I need to take to be able to be given that opportunity.”

