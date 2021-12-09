Carols in Campello

CAROL SERVICE: Organised by the Campello Christian Community (Vida y Familia) Photo credit: Campello Christian Community (Vida y Familia)

CAMPELLO CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY (Vida y Familia) hold their Christmas Carol Service on Sunday, December 19 at 11am.

This will be a joint service in English and Spanish at the centre in Calle San Bartolome, 35.

“With the help of the Alicante City Food Bank, our own efforts and through generous people donating money and food, we are providing food for 30 families – more than 100 people –  who are in desperate need,” said Caroline Naylor, Campello Christian Community’s secretary.

The Charity Shop, Bruised but not Broken, in Calle San Bartolome 55 has also been collecting food to supplement the Christmas gifts to these families, she explained.

