Breaking: Jockey Robbie Dunne found guilty in Bryony Frost bullying scandal.

JOCKEY Robbie Dunne has been found guilty on all four charges of bullying and harassing fellow rider, Bryony Frost, in a scandal that has rocked British horseracing.

On Thursday, December 9, a British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel found Frost, who accused 35-year-old Dunne of parading naked in front of her after getting out of a sauna, among other things, to be “truthful, careful and compelling.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The panel ruled that Dunne subjected the female jockey to seven months of ‘totally unacceptable’ hell and found him guilty of bullying and harassing her online, on the track itself and in the weighing room.

Panel chair Brian Barker said “a course of deliberate conduct over a significant time has been revealed”, including “distasteful targeting to deliberate harassment both on and off the course, including occasional cases of dangerous bullying”.

26-year-old Frost is one of the UK’s most successful female jockeys having won the Ryanair Chase in 2019 and the King George VI Chase in 2020.

Speaking of the sauna incident, Frost said: “I remember him opening his towel up and shaking himself, thinking it was funny.” Then, after the two jockeys had raced against each other at Stratford in July 2020, Dunne was alleged to have said to Frost: “You’re a f***ing whore. You’re a dangerous c***. If you ever do that to me again, I’ll f***ing murder you.”

Speaking after the verdict, Frost said: “I would like to thank every individual including the racing public that has supported me not only during the last couple of weeks but throughout.

“I wish now to take time to reflect on the outcome before I make any further comment.

“I ask the media to please give me and the people closest to me a few days of privacy.

“I need to focus on my upcoming rides over the weekend. Thank you.”

One user on Twitter wrote after the verdict: “Now we have the verdict, racing can move on and put plans into place to change the system and look at new ways to make it a sport better, healthier and safer for all people in the industry.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.