Boris Johnson’s wife gives birth to second child

Boris Johnson and his wife have announced the birth of their second child.

Boris Johnson, 67, and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of their second child today, December 9.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “The prime minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

This will be Johnson’s seventh child, a fact he confirmed in September after speculation over how many children he actually has.

Carrie Johnson, 33, announced she was carrying their second child in July 2021.

She also revealed she had a miscarriage earlier in the year and that even though she felt “incredibly blessed” to be pregnant again, “I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”

The couple got married in May at Westminster Cathedral.

Their first child, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born only days after the PM was released from intensive care due to Covid in April last year.