Aston rape suspect on the loose

A rape suspect is on the loose in Aston according to West Midlands Police who have issued an urgent appeal to the public to help find him. Simon Youngsam, 44, is wanted on suspicion of rape in the city.



The whereabouts of the suspect, who has links to Erdington, is not known and it is possible that he is no longer in the Birmingham area.

The exact accusations against the suspect are not clear at this stage, however as always police have urged caution and members of the public should not attempt to apprehend the suspect.

The West Midlands Police have issued guidance for anyone who is raped, male or female. The guidance, which can be found on their website, is useful irrespective of where you live.

Should you see the rape suspect that is on the loose or know of his whereabouts you are urged to contact officers via live chat online, ring 101 or ring Crimestoppers, where information can be left anonymously.

