Andalusian bankruptcy up by 37% this year

Andalusian bankruptcy has grown by 37% in the first eleven months of 2021 although this is still slightly behind the national average of 40% that the data has shown so far. There have been 456 business tenders leading up to November and in the same period an increase of 19% on dissolutions bringing that number to 3,288.

The numbers come from a study by Informa D&B SAU (MSE), which is a Cesce subsidiary company.

Regarding the month of November, the concursos in Andalusia have risen by 32%, to 50, and the dissolutions have done so by 8%, to reach 309. The sector with the most concursos this past month in the community has been Construction and Activities, with nine, while Commerce leads the dissolutions with 73. By provinces, Seville and Malaga concentrate the majority, with 13 and 9 tenders and 62 and 60 dissolutions, respectively.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There is a very high cumulative turnover amount across the ten top companies that have started Andalusian bankruptcy proceedings this month. The total amount across the groups comes to a total of 165 million euros. The first, Gestijoma Comercial, exceeds 132 million euros and is also the business with the highest turnover in this insolvency group nationally. Among the dissolutions, the three with the highest sales are Golden Mac, 18.7 million euros, Muñoz Pareja and Ramírez, 18.5 million euros, and Aura Ettsc de Interés Social, 17.5 million euros.

Andalusia is currently the community with the second-highest level of tenders and dissolutions in this year so far. Topping the chart is Madrid, with 6,934, 28% of the total. The community in third is Valencia, where they have grown by 29%, to 2,954. In the country as a whole, there have been 5,475 concursos and 24,460 dissolutions since the beginning of the year, with an increase of 40% in the number of concursos compared to the same period last year and 21% in dissolutions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.