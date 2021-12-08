Volcano eruption: Lava and rain hamper search for 22 missing people

Volcano eruption: Lava and rain hamper search mission for 22 missing people in Indonesia.

Search and rescue operations for 22 missing people have been put on hold according to officials on Wednesday, December 8. Lava flows, mudslides and heavy rain have stopped the rescue mission from progressing in Indonesia.

On Saturday, Mount Semeru erupted killing at least 34 people. Villages surrounding the volcano were covered in burning hot ash. According to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, 22 people are still missing.

Irwan Subekti, commander of the Mount Semeru Disaster Emergency Response Command commented on the harsh weather conditions. Subekti explained: “It is raining every day. The situation on the slopes of Semeru requires high vigilance, there are signs of volcanic activity.”

Sadly, since Saturday’s eruption, no survivors have been discovered. Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency spokesperson Tholeb Vatelehan commented that rescuers expect to recover more bodies and that the death toll will rise.

Many people are still being treated in hospitals after they were injured during the eruption. More than 4,000 people were evacuated after the eruption began. Temporary accommodation has been set up to house them.

