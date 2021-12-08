Vaccines could be 40x less effective against Omicron

Vaccines could be 40x less effective in providing protection against Omicron, initial study suggests.

Even though it is still early days, the study shows that those who have been double jabbed and have recovered from Covid are the most likely to be the best protected against Omicron. That does not mean to say that the vaccines already given are worthless. It just means the vaccines are less effective. There is a probability of catching the strain. Just with a lower risk of hospitalisation and death.

Professor Willem Hanekom, of the Africa Health Research Institute said: “The clinical implications of these important laboratory data need to be determined. “It is likely that lesser vaccine-induced protection against infection and disease would be the result. Importantly, most vaccinologists agree that the current vaccines will still protect against severe disease and death in the face of Omicron infection. It is therefore critical that everyone should be vaccinated.”

The World Health Organisation has said “there is no indication that Omicron causes any more severe disease in an infected person than Delta, which is currently the dominant variant”.

Due to Omicron being so quickly transmissible, vaccine experts and scientists across the world are working around the clock to find out how it behaves. Already some important finds have been discovered.

Today the number of Omicron cases hit 437 with 101 new infections have been confirmed,however the real figure is likely to be much higher than that as it has now been discovered that Omicrom has evolved to avoid detection in a PCR test.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed “there is community spread of the variant although travel red lists with certain countries remain in place”.

Professor Tim Spector, from the Covid Zoe app, said “that in around 10 days’ time the UK could have more cases of Omicron than some countries it had put on the travel red list”.

The professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London told BBC Breakfast: “The official estimates are about 350-odd Omicron cases, and because the current testing is missing a lot of those, it’s probably at least 1,000 to 2,000 I would guess at the moment”.

