Urgent search party called for missing Almeria man, from El Ejido.

83-year-old Francisco López Sánchez went missing on December 2 in El Ejido. The National Police along with his friends and family are organising a search party. People have been asked to attend and help out. The search party will take place on Thursday, December 9.

Francisco went missing in Santa María del Águila. He is 1.75 metres tall and has a large build, grey hair and blue eyes.

The family are grateful for the help of the local police, the Red Cross, the emergency services, civil protection officers and neighbours and volunteers who want to join in the search party.

The meeting point for the search party will be next to the Mercadona in El Ejido North. Volunteers have been requested to be at the meeting point at 8am.

Anyone wishing to help out has been advised to wear high visibility clothing or a reflective vest. Volunteers have also been asked to dress for the weather and if possible bring along their mobile phones, a whistle, some water and gloves.

