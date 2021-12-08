Torrox Jiu Jitsu school storms national championships

A TORROX Jiu Jitsu school has won seven medals at a national competition following its success at the European championships.

Progress Academia in Torrox took part in the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Madrid Open on December 4 and 5, with the school´s adult and child students competing.

Lucy Birchall, 8, Max Birchall, 12, Aaron Jones, 12, and Louis Donnelly 15, all won silver at the event.

Meanwhile, the adults competing also took home medals, with Progress Academia owner Chris Birchall, 39, winning silver, Gleb Loginov, 51, also taking home silver, and Peter Lumley-Savil, 45, winning bronze.

The school, which opened its doors on Torrox Costa in summer 2020, had previously taken five of its young students to the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu European Cup in Valencia earlier this year, with each of them winning medals.

Chris Birchall told the Euro Weekly News that he was delighted at the school´s most recent wins.

He said: “We noticed that this time the kids were even more prepared which allowed them to perform better in the fights and use more of the techniques and skills they had learned in the classes, which ultimately led them to victory.”

His daughter Lucy, who won a silver medal at the Spanish open and a silver at the European Cup, told the EWN: “I loved standing on the podium with my silver medal.”

Meanwhile, her brother Max said: “I´ve been doing Jiu Jitsu for quite a tea few years and I really enjoy it.

“The weekend was amazing, especially after I got into the final and onto the podium.”

Chris told the EWN that the school will now be entering more competitions, and even wants to organise its own championships.

He said: “There is a shortage of competitions in Andalucia but a lot of people who compete.”

For more information about the course or the academy, contact 711 036 961 or [email protected]

