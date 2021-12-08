The Queen is back at work and beaming after health fears

The Queen has been photographed back at work and beaming at Windsor Castle following health scares.

Her Majesty had a private audience at Windsor Castle today where she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music.

The Queen has recently sparked fears over her health following an overnight stay in hospital, the cancelling of engagements and accusations that the media were not being fully informed on the state of her health.

All fears were put to rest today when Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, when she was seen laughing and smiling away.

Prince Charles has recently stepped up amid the Queen’s health scares as she rested, with Royal expert Neil Sean claiming royal sources alleged Charles was considered for “taking over” the Queen’s annual Christmas speech if she became unwell.

She is set to record her Christmas speech as usual but Mr Sean said: “Her Majesty may not be fit enough to address the nation on Christmas Day. It wasn’t alarming or anything like that but basically, you know when you feel a bit off it and you don’t feel your best.”