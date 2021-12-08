Spanish airline resumes flights to La Palma as flying conditions improve.

SPANISH airline Binter resumes flights to the island of La Palma as flying conditions improve, according to a statement released on Wednesday, December 8.

The company had previously stopped flying to La Palma due to problems caused by the ash cloud from the volcano.

Binter said “given the improvement in flight conditions since the recent behaviour of the ash cloud” we plan to “operate all the routes of the airline,” according to a statement.

“The company has proceeded to carry out the flights that were scheduled, once the conditions to fly safely are met.”

The airline stopped flying to La Palma on Tuesday (December 7) afternoon due to the problems caused by the ash cloud from the volcano – which has been erupting on the island since September 19. However, Binter has indicated that it is now operating its scheduled flights to and from La Palma but will inform customers of “any news or changes that may occur due to the exceptional and unprecedented situation.”

Also on December 8, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered 12 earthquakes in La Palma during the early hours of the morning, with the highest magnitude reaching 3.3 in Fuencaliente, at 5:13 am and a depth of 11 kilometres.

Fuencaliente has been the municipality in which more earthquakes have been located.

This morning, eight were registered in the municipality while two occurred in Mazo, one in Breña Alta and another in Breña Baja.

The airline recommends customers check official Binter media before flying in case of any changes.

