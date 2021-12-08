Prince William’s three favourite songs and why. The Prince of Williams gives us a sneak peek into the songs that make him smile.

The first song that the Duke of Cambridge has a special fondness for brings back memories of his beloved mother, the late Princess of Wales. Prince William’s first choice of his favourite songs is Tina Turner’s The Best.

“When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school,” William says. “And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s The Best because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment.”

He continued: “And my mother, she’d be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along, as well.

“You’d be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school when they dropped you off. And, and that’s when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you’re lost in songs. You’ll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going.

“And when I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother.”

Father-of-three and future King of England, Prince William’s second favourite song is the song that his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, can’t stop listening to at the moment.

He says: “One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.”

And the third track he chooses is AC/DC’s Thunderstruck, referring to it as “the best tonic for a Monday morning”.

