PM accused of lying after No 10 officials joke about Christmas party. Senior No 10 officials have been caught on film joking about a Christmas party.

Downing Street has insisted that no Christmas party took place and that coronavirus restrictions were not broken. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied any rules were broken over the Christmas period.

One of Johnson’s advisers has been caught out joking about a Christmas party held at Downing Street in a mock press briefing. The video was leaked and shows the adviser talking to Allegra Stratton regarding “a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night”.

The footage was reportedly shot on December 22 last year. The Friday before this a party was said to have been held at Downing Street. This was strictly against coronavirus regulations at the time. The film shows multiple staff joking about a party.

Former press secretary Stratton comments in the leaked footage: “This is recorded … This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

The party has been confirmed as having taken place by multiple sources. On Tuesday though a spokesperson for Johnson denied that the party had taken place. After seeing the video Downing Street is still denying the Christmas party occurred and said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times.”

People are outraged at the thought of the government having parties when everyone else had to follow strict COVID rules. A spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Becky Kummer commented: “There are simply no words to describe how upsetting and shameful it is then to hear Boris Johnson’s team laughing about breaking the rules they had made, whilst others followed them and could only say goodbye to their loved ones through a screen. It’s the behaviour of people who think they’re above us.”

