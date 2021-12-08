Pfizer: “Third dose protects against Omicron variant”.

VACCINE manufacturer Pfizer claims that a third dose of its vaccine protects against the COVID Omicron variant – giving as much protection against Omicron as two doses do against the original variant, according to a press release from the company.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Wednesday, December 8, that initial lab tests show that the Omicron variant partly escapes protection offered by the companies’ two-dose regiment of their COVID-19 vaccine. However, those same lab tests show that those who had received a booster dose of the vaccine are well protected against the new concerning variant.

“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and CEO, said in a press release.

“Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“Our preliminary, first dataset indicate that a third dose could still offer a sufficient level of protection from disease of any severity caused by the Omicron variant,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech.

“Broad vaccination and booster campaigns around the world could help us to better protect people everywhere and to get through the winter season. We continue to work on an adapted vaccine, which we believe will help to induce a high level of protection against Omicron-induced COVID-19 disease as well as a prolonged protection compared to the current vaccine.”

The company said that a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine adapted to the Omicron variant is expected “in March”.

Yesterday (December 7), Spain approved Covid vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 with more than 3 million children able to receive Pfizer’s vaccine from December 15.

