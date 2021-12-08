Palma festivities plans

FOR the second year in a row there will be no New Year’s Eve party in the festivities plans in Palma according to Palma Town Hall spokesperson and Councillor, Alberto Jarabo .

Confirming that no event is planned and that there are no discussions taking place around organising such an event in Palma, Jarabo said that they are in regular contact with the health ministry. Based on their advice the New Year’s event won’t be taking place but that it is likely that other festivities will go ahead.

The good news he said is that the Three Kings parade will take place with all those who do attend advised to take the necessary precautions given the current health situation.

For the Sant Sebastià concerts later in January, the town hall has so far confirmed seven of the fourteen acts for the Palma festivities. The concerts will be on different days. On January 21, for example, two indie pop acts in the Plaça Espanya have been contracted, one of them – for 42,350 euros – being La Casa Azul.

